Barker slams referee Abongile Tom after MTN8 defeat to Pirates

"I felt if we went to extra-time, we would have lifted the trophy.," said Barker.

Steve Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC reacts during the 2024 MTN8 final match against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes that an “absolutely indescribable” decision by referee Abongile Tom cost his team the game and ultimately the chance to lift the MTN8 trophy.

This after Tom allowed Pirates to take a quick free kick in an incorrect position that led to them taking the lead through Tshegofatso Mabasa in the dying minutes of the match.

The goal proved to be a killer punch to Stellies as Relebohile Mabasa added the third one few minutes later to make sure that Pirates lift the trophy for the third time in a row.



ALSO READ: Riveiro refuses to take credit as Pirates make history in MTN8

“I thought it was a really good game of football, very competitive up until a decision that is absolutely indescribable, that a free kick can be taken four or five metres closer towards goal when it’s in and around your box, and then changes the complexity of the game,” Barker told reporters after the match.

“It changed the complexion of the game. I was looking forward to extra time. I thought we were starting to look and be the better team. I felt if we went to extra-time, we would have lifted the trophy.

“I’m very disappointed and proud of the effort we put in, but when you work as hard, day in and day out, get yourself into a final, get yourself competitive, that it was basically taken away from you like that, it is a difficult pill to swallow,” added Barker.



ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates fight back in Durban to make MTN8 history

“People can say it’s sour grapes. But a decision in the 90th minute… There was an opportunity to restart where the free kick was and he [Abongile Tom]chose not to, and that basically changes the course of the game.”