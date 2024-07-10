PA’s Gayton McKenzie must clean up sport

McKenzie said expenditure on superfans could not be justified when there were many athletes struggling to raise money to attend events.

Politicians, being politicians, love media coverage and one of the sound-bite kings at the moment is Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenize, revelling in his unaccustomed role of the new broom sweeping clean.

This week, he put a summary halt to the previous minister’s permitting of expensive trips by so-called superfans to all parts of the globe to support SA national sporting teams.

These fans are always seen in cultural clothing and baring affectionate smiles at local and international sporting events, including rugby, cricket, football and athletics.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie halts all trips for superfans

Last year, the department of sport, arts and culture defended its decision to send two supporters, Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila, to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of rands.

McKenzie said the expenditure on these junkets could not be justified when there were many “athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions”.

ALSO READ: ‘Mama Joy and Botha at Rugby World Cup promotes winning and inspiring nation’ – Dept

This is one of those rare occasions when we agree with the decision of a government minister.

While he is in sweeping mode, we would urge McKenzie to stick his nose into the many corrupt and wasteful national sporting bodies. If anything needs cleaning up, they do.