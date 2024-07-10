Gayton McKenzie ‘hy baiza nie’

The Sport, Arts and Culture minister plans to stop funding trips for sport superfans and has vowed to fire 'corrupt mafias'.

Minister Gayton McKenzie has praised the department he took over from former minister Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit

After a week in office, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said his department will be publishing a full list of artists, superfans and others who received funding from the department.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader, whose party’s tagline is “ons baiza nie” (we are not scared and don’t stand back), is making financial decisions for the department as he plans to cut funding trips for sports superfans.

Last year, the department sponsored travel and accommodation for superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila’s trip to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Beneficiary list

McKenzie who was trending as “Lord Gayton” on X in a post said the list will be published at about 10am.

“There are so many allegations and denials regarding non-support to artist, creatives and sportspeople. I have asked for a full list to be published at 10am of financial beneficiaries. You cannot clean up without full transparency. We must do better.”

McKeznzie said the list will include people who received grants and money during the Covid pandemic.

“We should not include people who was asked to perform and got paid on the list. I have been bombarded by people saying they don’t get help. Sport, Arts and Culture says it did help.

“That is the end game, including the enablers within the department. You cannot grow anything with the wrong people. We need to bring back school sports and arts. We need to make the fans happy again. We must be intentional and loud so that those at the back can hear,” McKenzie said.

Mafias

McKenzie also praised the department he took over from former minister Zizi Kodwa.

“We have a majority of good people working at Sport, Arts and Culture. We have a few corrupt mafias but we also have those that got intimidated by creatives who invoke the names of politicians to demand funding. I will fire the corrupt ones and protect the good ones. We will make SA proud.”

On Tuesday, the department said it had noted the public’s reaction that followed McKenzie’s instruction to publish the names of creatives and athletes who have received money from the department.

“Subsequently, the department has received enquiries from the media about the lack of financial support to Makhadzi by government on her recent trip to the BET Awards in the United States. Makhadzi made the country proud by receiving a BET Award for Best New International Act.

“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture strongly rejects the assertion that it has not supported Makhadzi. Over the past 14 months, Makhadzi has been booked by the department to perform in several national engagements, receiving as much as R230 000,” it said.

The department said its mandate is to create local and global platforms, and collaborations which empower the country’s creative sector.

“The department commits to continue supporting creatives, through various opportunities, to take their talents to communities locally and internationally. DSAC therefore rejects the notion of creatives, who have received support from the department, inferring that they have not received support to pursue their talents,” it said.

