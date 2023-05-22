People paying price for govt’s failures

By Editorial staff

When communities explode in anger at the non-delivery of constitutionally mandated services, it is time for government to take notice.

There are 257 municipalities in South Africa, made up of eight metropolitan, 44 districts and 205 local municipalities.

“They are focused on growing local economies and providing infrastructure and service,” the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) website states.

Right.

According to Moneyweb in March, 66 were declared dysfunctional by Cogta and in September National Treasury cautioned 151 were on the brink of collapse.

There are many more statistics that could be quoted ad infinitum, ad nauseam, but here is the stark reality: behind every number is a person without a job, without prospects, with some having given up on ever finding a job.

Statistics South Africa noted on 16 May SA’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2023 was at 32,9 %, and is among the highest in the world.

But when even those who are employed are battling to keep their heads above water, there is a serious problem.

Angry residents of eMalahleni’s Vosman township of kwaGuqa recently took to the streets in a violent protest, the only way many people know how to make the government listen – even if for a little while.

Coal mining contract worker Tshepo Mtshweni lives with his sister and two school-going children in a one-bedroomed house.

“The fridge, which stays empty is just like an ornament, with food which was stored inside having gone rotten,” he says.

“Before nightfall, we have to figure out what to eat, living on eggs.”

It is residents who, after giving the SA Revenue Service R1.6 trillion in tax, must then fill out municipal

coffers?

Government’s economic policies have failed us – and real people are paying the price.

