Political football overshadows Spain victory over Argentina

From visa bans to ticket scalping and near brawls, author recalls 2010 joy while Spain outclassed cautious Argentina including Messi.

The unseemly post-whistle near-brawls following the Fifa World Cup final between Spain and Argentina could have been a metaphor for a tournament where many of the highlights happened outside the white lines.

There was Donald Trump, making the deal with Fifa chief Gianni Infantino which spared an American star player a suspension, the racism from a Paraguayan politician and the Argentinian political statement, after their match against England, about how the Falkland Islands belong to them.

Plenty of fans were prevented from entering the US, as was a top referee… and ticket prices gave new meaning to the word “scalp”.

In all humility, you didn’t see anything like this when we hosted football’s premier show back in 2010. South Africans were chuffed to host the world – and our joy was infectious for many of our visitors.

The one parallel with now and then is that Spain collected the trophy on both occasions.

And, in this final, they always looked like they were playing to win while Argentina – including the sometimes lacklustre Lionel Messi – always looked like they were playing to avoid losing.

The best team won – and the best show on earth again proved it has the power to mesmerise and to entertain.