Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

30 Jan 2024

04:20 am

Prasa, like ANC, has no shame

Prasa's silence in response to inquiries reflects a deeper issue of accountability avoidance within state-owned entities.

Prasa, like ANC, has no shame

One of the new Prasa trains at the Pretoria station on 17 January 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

It’s a sign of the times when the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) could not answer a The Citizen journalist on whether or not the state-owned company was ashamed of the current state it had mismanaged taxpayer assets into. In fact, in its response, the company simply ignored the question and only answered what it felt comfortable with. Because, you see, no government employee will ever do an interview. It has to be in writing and responding is then at their leisure. It’s true of the department of public enterprises, Treasury and every other institution that is propped…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

It’s a sign of the times when the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) could not answer a The Citizen journalist on whether or not the state-owned company was ashamed of the current state it had mismanaged taxpayer assets into.

In fact, in its response, the company simply ignored the question and only answered what it felt comfortable with.

Because, you see, no government employee will ever do an interview. It has to be in writing and responding is then at their leisure.

It’s true of the department of public enterprises, Treasury and every other institution that is propped up by our money, but milked from the inside until they are as hollow as the promises of a “better life for all”.

That’s been the mantra, or curse, of the ANC-led government for 30 years. But the same playbook does not work anymore.

ALSO READ: ‘Wait and see’: Benoni station still a painful eyesore despite Prasa promise

And it’s the media’s job to get them to lose face, because that seems to be the only time that the cadres give a continental (expletive). The more egg on the collective state’s mug, the quicker the fix, even if it’s just a patch-up job.

It’s the job of civil society and the outcome of exceptional work by organisations like the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and other investigative, private agencies.

In Prasa’s case, the Benoni station is not an island of rot, but rather a physical monument to a succession of scandals, mismanagement and the daring of long fingers.

It’s homage to incompetence and the blatancy with which the ruling class views both the money of its citizens and their welfare.

So, shamelessly, the company did not hesitate to regurgitate nearly the same promises that it did to media inquiries three years ago.

The proof is in the pudding, Prasa, and it’s the same for every other lackadaisical tax-digesting ingrate. Everyone has had enough of this. Shame on you.

ALSO READ: Suspended judge Makhubele explains how she landed Prasa job

Read more on these topics

government Prasa State-Owned Enterprises

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Smoke break on N1 highway turns to fight for life
News July unrest: SAHRC finds no link between Zuma’s imprisonment and 2021 riots
Local News Dispute brings Liezel de Jager murder trial to a halt
South Africa WATCH LIVE: ICJ judgment on SA Gaza genocide case against Israel
Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe