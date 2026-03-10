Opinion

Prepare now for the next crisis

10 March 2026

From oil shocks to load shedding, crises force change, and rising global tensions could again reshape South Africa's energy and transport choices.

A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on March 9, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes. (Photo by Ibrahim AMRO / AFP)

The Arab-Israeli War in 1973 was a turning point for the world… but not in the way many would think.

The subsequent oil crisis – as members of the Organisation of Oil Producing Exporters froze supplies in solidarity with those fighting Israel – led to a revolution in the car industry.

Fuel-efficient cars were suddenly in demand – and given that many of them came from Japan, that country jumped multiple rungs up on the industrialisation prosperity ladder.

Ordinary consumers realised the days of gas-guzzling automobiles were over.

In SA, we’ve already had a wake-up call with electricity: thanks to load shedding, solar systems have proliferated.

Now, with water supplies being untrustworthy, many are moving to boreholes and storage tanks.

We wonder if the latest Middle East crisis might change the way we view our transport options.

Fuel is set to soar in price, even if there is no outright shortage – although that is a real, worrying possibility.

Moving to smaller, less thirsty cars will help – and so will maximising the use of those cars through lift clubs, for example.

The bottom line is nothing is unlimited and we, as a country, are vulnerable in many areas.

So, the watchword is: be prepared.

