R24,000 feast aboard Ramaphosa’s jet on taxpayers’ tab

Really? All this fuss about a R24 000 meal aboard the presidential plane? This is small change. An in-depth study (code for a quick Google search by non-Pulitzer Prize-winning journos) shows that the poor dregs on Inkwazi, operated by 21 Squadron South African Air Force, probably had the “chicken or beef” option. ALSO READ: R600k feast aboard Ramaphosa’s presidential jet- report Honestly, real food costs real money. At the current exchange rate, we’re looking at about $1 300. Oh puh-lease! Norma’s high-end diner in New York used to offer a Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata. In South African English, it was…

Really? All this fuss about a R24 000 meal aboard the presidential plane? This is small change.

An in-depth study (code for a quick Google search by non-Pulitzer Prize-winning journos) shows that the poor dregs on Inkwazi, operated by 21 Squadron South African Air Force, probably had the “chicken or beef” option.

ALSO READ: R600k feast aboard Ramaphosa’s presidential jet- report

Honestly, real food costs real money.

At the current exchange rate, we’re looking at about $1 300. Oh puh-lease!

Norma’s high-end diner in New York used to offer a Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata.

In South African English, it was nothing more than a six-egg omelette with a caviar, cream, chives, and lobster filling. And it was priced up at around R37 000.

Put that in your blender and use it to wash down your words of protest, all you complaining, starving peasants. Don’t you understand that the aristocracy should live in delightful decadency while you beg for crumbs?

Even on penitentiary continent, R24 000 doesn’t always guarantee a good meal.

A Posh Pie at the Lord Dudley Hotel in Sydney was once dished up at about R170 000. I kid you not.

Yes, it was a once-off, but still. The Posh was reported to be a spectacular, savoury amalgamation of surf and turf with two premium beef cuts, two western Australian rock lobsters and two super rare winter black truffles.

Considering that one of the reviews reads “huge dry chunks of lamb, hardly cooked potatoes and flavourless gravy,” one cannot help but wonder why The Posh didn’t make it onto the full-time menu.

Using tax money

Don’t get me wrong, I have no problem with expensive meals. If the rich and famous want to eat Kobe beef at R15 000/kg, who am I to deny them?

I do, however, have a problem when politicians use our tax money for this outrageous debauchery.

The unemployed and starving, who pay just a few rands in tax through VAT, are actually the ones who paid for the R24 000 meal.

The whole debacle reminds me of a fantastic history lesson about a woman who once said: “Let them eat cake.”

Just remember where her head ended up…

ALSO READ: Cyril must stop ducking Phala Phala that keeps SA guessing