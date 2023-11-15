Eskom increases load shedding after generation unit delays

Eskom said the higher load shedding is due to some generation units taking longer than expected to return to service.

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding from 5am to 4pm on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the higher load shedding is due to some generation units taking longer than expected to return to service.

Whilst some generating units have returned to service since Sunday, some are experiencing delays. Due to these delays in returning the units back to service and the need to conserve emergency reserves, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday.

“This will be followed by stage 3 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern of implementing stage 2 load shedding in the morning and stage 3 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until further notice.”

Mokwena said Eskom would monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur.

On Sunday, the parastatal said breakdowns were at 17,270MW and that it expected to bring approximately 5,300MW of generating capacity back online during the week.

Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is acting as the country’s finance minister in the place of Enoch Godongwana, the Presidency has confirmed.

This comes after Godongwana was reportedly admitted to hospital with a serious illness,

Ramokgopa, appointed in March by President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the electricity crisis, took up the acting finance minister role on Monday.

Last week, Ramokgopa complained to the African National Congress’ (ANC) top brass about his limited powers as Electricity Minister in the quest to end the energy crisis.

Ramokgopa faces an uphill battle to end the crippling power cuts, despite his frequent briefings assuring South Africans that he is resolving the energy crisis.

He expressed frustration about the red tape hindering him from fulfilling his duties, adding that he did not have insight into the Eskom board.

Ramokgopa also raised concerns about problems with Eskom sourcing power from Mozambique and Namibia.