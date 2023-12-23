Proteas needs to be on their game

The Proteas will have to be on their game if they are to reverse the two white-ball series defeats in Dean Elgar’s final Test series.

Dean Elgar will play his last two Tests against India over the next couple of weeks. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Welcome to the rollercoaster ride of the Proteas’ men’s cricket team. Outstanding one game, disappointing the next. In a winning position one moment, crashing the next.

The latest letdown? The deciding third and final oneday international against India in Paarl on Thursday. After clawing their way back with a convincing win in Gqeberha following a train-wreck in the Pink Day match at the Wanderers on Sunday, they needed 297 runs to win the series – and the Proteas looked in control at 140/2 at the halfway mark.

Then disaster struck as they were rolled for 218 with more than four overs to spare.

We saw that inconsistency just more than a month ago at the World Cup in India, where they set numerous records, but on the flipside were skittled for just 83 and beaten by the Dutch in between the fireworks.

The World Cup hoodoo of having never won a World Cup knockout match will continue to haunt them until they find a way to win the big moments… the big games.

Yes, India are a world-class side – albeit with many new faces. They showed that in smashing every team at the World Cup before a below-par performance in the final.

But consistency is key if you want to beat the best. The home side have the perfect opportunity to move on when the first of two Tests against India starts on Boxing Day on Tuesday.

All of India’s big players are back, so the Proteas will have to be on their game if they are to reverse the two white-ball series defeats in what will be former captain Dean Elgar’s final Test series.