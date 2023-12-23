The Proteas don’t have to win; all we can ask is that they give their best

When children don't succeed in achieving their goals, we remind them that winning isn't everything. All that matters is we give our best. It's an important lesson to learn, but sometimes we do forget, and this week we were given a chance to remind ourselves of what we already know. The Proteas cricket team have been widely criticised in recent months for blowing hot and cold. And for good reason. They have been far too inconsistent, and as much as we might enjoy watching them crush their opposition, it has been equally disappointing to see them getting regularly thumped. It…

When children don’t succeed in achieving their goals, we remind them that winning isn’t everything. All that matters is we give our best.

It’s an important lesson to learn, but sometimes we do forget, and this week we were given a chance to remind ourselves of what we already know.

The Proteas cricket team have been widely criticised in recent months for blowing hot and cold. And for good reason.

They have been far too inconsistent, and as much as we might enjoy watching them crush their opposition, it has been equally disappointing to see them getting regularly thumped.

It has been one of the major talking points around the team, with players and management having to repeatedly address the problem.

But what has been most concerning is that they haven’t really reacted. As much as they seem aware that it’s a problem – largely, perhaps, because we keep reminding them – there has been little evidence of an attempt to rectify it.

We saw it at the World Cup, where they blew blazing hot or freezing cold, and we saw it again in the first two ODI matches against India. They either destroy their opponents or they are sent packing in humiliating fashion.

Putting up a fight

Fortunately, in the third ODI this week, we finally saw some hope as they played a well controlled game and put up a real fight, despite their defeat.

India are the top-ranked team in the world, and while it has been pointed out that they brought a young squad here for the limited overs portion of their tour, it is also important to note that the Proteas too were relying on some rookies while senior players were rested.

So the 2-1 series defeat is hardly a shock. As much as we like to win, South Africans must also accept that we will sometimes be outplayed by opposition who are simply better than us.

All we can really ask is that our national teams give their best, and when they’re on the losing end, they at least put up a fight.

In Paarl this week, the Proteas were in the game until the last 20 overs, when India managed to wrestle control and wrap up an impressive victory. The hosts did not collapse from the start and they did not get bowled out for a pathetic total as we’ve seen in too many of the matches they’ve played this year.

Personally, I really feel they did their best to adapt to conditions and adjust their game plan when required. It was a loss but it was not embarrassing and it indicates that they have started working on a long-term solution to their consistency problem.

It was pleasing just to watch them play a good game of cricket without reaching extremes, and the criticism they received after the match seemed unjustified. They clearly tried, and that’s all we can really ask of them.

No person can give more than their best. We already know this. Sometimes we just need a reminder.