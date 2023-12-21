India too good for Proteas as they secure ODI series victory

Sanju Samson bashed 108 runs off 114 balls for his maiden international century.

India players celebrate the wicket of Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks during the third ODI in Paarl on Thursday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

India wrapped up a 2-1 series victory on Thursday night after securing a 78-run victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI in Paarl.

Chasing 297 runs to win, the Proteas got off to a good start, with Tony de Zorzi holding the top order together by hitting 81 runs off 87 balls, but he did not receive enough support.

De Zorzi carried the hosts to 161/4 in the 30th over. After he fell, however, following a successful review by India, the SA team’s last six wickets tumbled for just 58 runs as they were bowled out for 218 in the 46th over of their innings.

India’s attack combined well to secure the win, with all five of their bowlers taking wickets. They were led by in-form seamer Arshdeep Singh who returned 4/30.

India innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, India were anchored by top-order batter Sanju Samson, who bashed 108 runs off 114 balls (including six fours and three sixes) for his maiden international century.

He shared a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma, who contributed 52 runs from 77 deliveries.

The Proteas attack were made to toil hard in an effort to contain the tourists, spearheaded by seamer Beuran Hendricks who took 3/63.

Spin bowlers Keshav Maharaj (1/37) and Aiden Markram (0/19) played key roles, giving away just 56 runs between them from 15 overs as they helped prevent India from breaching the 300-run mark.

It was to no avail, however, as the visitors racked up 296/8, which proved to be enough to ensure they triumphed.