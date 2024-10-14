Yes, you can do it, women Proteas!

T20: The Proteas women team kept playoff hopes alive with their sterling victory over Bangladesh this weekend.

Proteas players in a huddle during a match at the T20 Women’s World Cup in the UAE. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Two matches away. That’s how far the national women’s team might be from lifting South Africa’s first senior cricket World Cup trophy.

We’ve waited far too long for the Proteas cricket sides to do what the Springboks have done four times. While the men’s and women’s squads have come close in recent years, both teams have fallen short and the nation’s drought extends all the way back to readmission in the early ’90s.

The men should take the brunt of the criticism, as the women’s side haven’t played in as many World Cup tournaments, but both teams have repeatedly failed in their attempts.

Proteas women squad two wins away from T20 glory

The women’s squad were so close to going unbeaten in the first round of the ongoing T20 Women’s World Cup, but a narrow defeat to England has left them relying on the results of other matches to get them through to the playoffs.

If they do progress, and there’s a good chance they will, the Proteas women will be just two wins away from winning the T20 World Cup.

It would be a historic achievement, ending the longest drought in South African sport. And with the team they have at their disposal, we believe they can do it. Let’s go!

