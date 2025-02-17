Proteas confident despite poor form heading into Champions Trophy, says Bavuma

The Proteas head into the Champions Trophy with plenty of confidence despite being on a six game losing run in ODIs.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says confidence in the team is high despite them heading into the Champions Trophy on a losing run. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Proteas are heading into the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in a quietly confident mood, despite a poor run of form that has seen them lose their last six straight One Day Internationals.

Last year the Proteas only played in three ODI series, going down 2-1 to Bangladesh, beating Ireland 2-1 and being whitewashed 3-0 by Pakistan.

Since the last game of the Irish series, which was played in the UAE, and which the Proteas lost, they have been crushed by Pakistan in their home series, and then lost to New Zealand and Pakistan in their two tri-series games, which were warm-ups for the Champions Trophy.

Confidence high

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, however, said the confidence in the group was high and that they are looking forward to the tournament.

“To be honest there hasn’t been much discussion about it (the losing streak). Looking at the run that we have been on to this point, we haven’t always had our full strength team available,” explained Bavuma.

“In saying that you expect that the guys that come in will be able to maintain high standards. I think this group from a confidence point of view, it is still up there, and our goal now is to connect strongly again.

“We need to remind ourselves on how we want to play our cricket and back ourselves to play to our best. Our confidence comes from how we have performed as a group of guys who have been with each other for the past four or five years.

“So I don’t think there is any type of baggage that we are coming into the tournament with and we are looking forward to playing our best cricket.”

As Bavuma mentioned the Proteas were missing a number of the squad for the Tri Series as they were still involved in the SA20 competition.

Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton all didn’t play in either of the tri-series games, but have joined up with the squad and are ready to roll.

Full squad practice

“All the guys are here. We had a full squad practice today and everyone had a hit. The energy is high again and there is a sense of excitement and anticipation for what is to come,” said Bavuma.

“It’s good to be with guys again. In the last month or so they have been playing and competing against each other (in the SA20). But now we are coming in (to the Champions Trophy) and looking to compete against the rest of the world.”

Although they lost both tri-series matches, Bavuma did admit that it was an important couple of games in giving them a look at the conditions to expect and especially for some of the players who didn’t play much in the SA20.

“The tri-series was important for us to get a proper sight of the conditions. I think we’ve seen through the it how tough it’s been to get 10 wickets,” said Bavuma.

“Obviously the bowlers have spoken about the different plans and if there is a need to change our approach. From a batting point of view we understand the importance of runs on the board and allowing there to be enough from a scoreboard pressure point of view.

“Also for some of the guys who haven’t played a lot of cricket (recently) it was good to kind of dust off those cobwebs and get into the rhythm of playing 50-over cricket.

“That’s what we can take out of it. There were also some new faces in the squad and team and it was a good opportunity for them to get a chance.”