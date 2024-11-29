Former SA cricket players arrested for match-fixing scandal

The arrests are connected to a broader scandal involving former player Gulam Bodi.

In an effort to root out corruption in sport, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, has arrested three former South African cricket players who were implicated in match-fixing during the 2015/2016 domestic T20 Ram Slam Challenge.

Ethy Mbhalati (43), Thami Tsolekile (44) and Lonwabo Tsotsobe (40) were handcuffed on different days this month.

The arrests come after an investigation by the Hawks, following allegations made by a whistleblower in October 2016.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Mbhalati has since appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and the matter was postponed to 20 February 2025.

“Tsolekile and Tsotsobe were both charged with five counts of corruption under Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004 (PRECCA).

“They both appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today, 29 November 2024, where their case was postponed to 26 February 2025 for disclosure,” Mogale said.

Match-fixing allegations

The matter was first reported by Cricket South Africa’s anti-corruption officer after suspicions of match-fixing emerged involving former Proteas player Gulam Bodi.

Mogale said investigations revealed that Bodi approached several players to participate in fixing three local T20 matches. He was working with bookmakers from India.

Bodi was arrested in July 2018. He pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption and was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment in October 2019.

“The other accused, Mr Jean Symes, who was arrested in May 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption, and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years,” Mogale said.

“Whilst the third accused, Mr Pumi Matshikwe, who was arrested in February 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption and was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.”

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya commended the team for their commitment to tackling corruption.

“Corruption undermines the integrity of sport, and the Hawks are determined to safeguard the values of fairness and professionalism in all areas of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their cooperation and commitment to addressing this scourge.”

