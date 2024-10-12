Proteas women keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Bangladesh

Keeping their semifinals hopes alive, South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Saturday in their last group game of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Bangladesh managed to hold on to wickets but were unable to gain momentum as they were well contained by the Proteas bowling attack.

Sobhana Mostary was the best of Bangladesh’s batters, making 38 runs, as they reached 106/3 in their 20 overs.

None of the bowlers in the Proteas team took more than one wicket, but seamer Marizanne Kapp (1/10) and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/11), who played her 50th T20 International, were superb in preventing their opponents from scoring quickly. They bowled four overs each and gave away minimal runs.

Proteas innings

In response, Proteas opener Tazmin Brits hit 42 runs off 41 deliveries to lay a solid foundation, with South Africa compiling 107/3 to win with 16 balls to spare.

While the SA team climbed to top spot in Group B with six points, they will now hope England beat West Indies in the final match of their group on Tuesday.

If West Indies beat England, the Proteas must hope their net run rate is high enough to book their spot in the playoffs.