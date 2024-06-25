Put SA ahead of petty point scoring

The DA needs to get its hands on some important portfolios, ones where damage has been done and where there needs to be a salvage.

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria. Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen seems acutely aware that the weight of history is bearing down on his shoulders and those of his party.

This is a watershed time in the history of this country and he and the DA are critical players. If this government of national unity (GNU) the DA is entering into with the ANC and eight other parties does not work, then the way is open for a disgruntled ruling party to seek other people to work with.

And those other people might very well be the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Both of those parties have punted radical social and economic policies – with MK wanting to go as far as tearing up our constitution – which could drag the country down the road to an economic collapse reminiscent of Venezuela or Zimbabwe.

If the DA walks away from a GNU agreement, regardless of what caused it, that might be the legacy it leaves behind.

Steenhuisen understands that and the responsibility entrusted to the DA by the three million people who voted for it.

From a party which declared the “ANC Public Enemy Number One”, the DA has toned down its rhetoric and, as Steenhuisen acknowledges: “It is important that cool and clear heads prevail during the final stretch of negotiations.”

It seems as though the DA dropped its bid for the deputy president position some time ago… and whether it was even serious about that or whether that as a mere negotiating stance, may perhaps emerge later.

What is clear now is that the party needs to get its hands on some important portfolios, ones where damage has been done and where there needs to be a salvage operation carried out.

The future of our country is far more important than petty political point scoring