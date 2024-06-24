‘Only the President has the final say’ – Mbalula says GNU can’t be ‘held ransom’ by a single party

The ANC secretary-general reminded the public that 10 political parties were part of the GNU.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has seemingly taken aim at political parties following reports suggesting that some are demanding Cabinet positions.

Negotiations among parties involved in the Government of National Unity (GNU) regarding the allocation of ministerial positions have reportedly faced some difficulties.

According to an alleged leaked letter sent to Mbalula by Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille, the party wants 11 Cabinet posts including deputy ministries and directors-general for relevant departments in the GNU.

The letter includes a demand for the deputy president position, which DA leader John Steenhuisen is reportedly eyeing.

Ramaphosa to pick his Cabinet

However, Mbalula has emphasised that the responsibility for assembling the Cabinet rested with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The ANC notes with concern that some parties have been making outlandish and outrageous demands for specific Cabinet positions in the media.

“Negotiating through leaking demands to the media is an act of bad faith and this practice will not help the cause of any party.

“It is only the president who has the final say on the appointment of his Cabinet,” Mbalula said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ: ‘DA is holding the country to ransom’ – Kunene on GNU negotiations

The ANC secretary-general suggested that the GNU cannot be held to ransom by any single party.

“The people need a government to be established sooner, rather than later,” noted Mbalula.

He reminded the public that 10 political parties were part of the GNU.

Mbalula pointed out that Cabinet will be constituted taking into consideration among others, the 2024 election results and “of course experience and competency with regards to governance and specific portfolios”.

The African National Congress (ANC) notes with concern that some parties have been making outlandish and outrageous demands for specific Cabinet positions in the media.



Negotiating through leaking demands to the media is an act of bad faith and this practice will not help the… pic.twitter.com/WidNOLODYp — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 24, 2024

Mbalula further confirmed that talks between party leaders included in the GNU and Ramaphosa were ongoing.

“The Constitution confers the executive authority of the republic on the president as head of state and head of the national executive.

“The president appoints Cabinet, assigns functions to ministers and ministers report to Cabinet, who operate as a collective.

“Once the GNU cabinet is formed, ministers act as members of Cabinet, responsible for their portfolios and collectively in the interest of the nation, not their parties or sectors.”

The ANC secretary-general added that President Ramaphosa will announce Cabinet “in the coming days”.

Cosatu on Cabinet appointments

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has claimed that it is not overly concerned about the DA potentially assuming significant economic Cabinet roles.

Addressing the media on Monday, Cosatu general-secretary Solly Phetoe revealed that the federation was expecting the DA to cooperate with the agenda of transformation and to work with the ANC in the GNU.

Phetoe stated that, despite Cosatu’s continued opposition to the DA’s inclusion in the GNU, it is inevitable that DA members will secure positions in the executive.

NOW READ: ‘The cracks will always be there in new government’ – expert