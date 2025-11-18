Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Ramaphosa: Better the devil you know

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 November 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Mediocre as Ramaphosa may appear at times he is streets ahead of any of the competitors currently vying for the top slot.

Ramaphosa: Better the devil you know

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

It is tempting to see the humour about senior cadres in the ANC debating whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is in – or should be in – the political “departure lounge”.

Wags might wonder how the country would even know he was gone if he left, so low-profile and bland has he become.

And there is some truth in a joking observation like that: the fighting, confident Ramaphosa who promised a “new dawn” and then put on a Churchillian-like performance in leading the country through the valley of Covid, seems to be a distant relative of the soft man now in the Union Buildings.

Yet – don’t make jokes. And be careful what you wish for, especially if you don’t like Ramaphosa.

The reality is that the alternatives may well be too ghastly to contemplate.

ALSO READ: ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]

Mediocre as Ramaphosa may appear at times – and we believe that would be a very unfair criticism of the man – he is streets ahead of any of the competitors currently vying for the top slot.

Tweet-meister Fikile Mbalula? Deputy-president and property magnate “It-belongs-to-my-son” Paul Mashatile?

And the opposition parties offer no better. Juju Malema? Jacob Zuma? John Steenhuisen?

Maybe we should call it the “Cry, the Beloved Country” lounge.

RELATED ARTICLES

NOW READ: Ramaphosa ‘departure’ rumours: Getting out before an election loss?

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa presidency

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says
Politics ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]
Weather More extreme weather expected to hit South Africa this week
Weather More rain expected in parts of South Africa on Monday
Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now