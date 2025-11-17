‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]

The ANC was asked if Ramaphosa was in the 'departure lounge'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly told the ANC national executive committee (NEC) that he will step down if given a date by which he should resign.

In a heated direct political overview report, Ramaphosa dared his political detractors to stop discussing his exit in “dark corners like cowards”, according to the SABC.

Ramaphosa’s comment comes after intense speculation within the higher echelons of the ANC that he is planning to resign after the G20 summit and step back from leading the government early next year.

‘Departure lounge’

Asked if Ramaphosa was in the “departure lounge,” the ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli said there is no “departure lounge” in the NEC, emphasising that the current committee, elected in December 2022, will serve its full term until December 2027 under Ramaphosa.

“I’m not sure what departure lounge that is, but as far as we are concerned, there is no departure lounge in the national executive committee,” Mhlauli said.

“This national executive committee, with its president, was elected in December 2022. Our term ends in December 2027, and our term will end with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of the ANC, where he will then be handing over if he doesn’t, of course, decide to stand for a third term.

“That was in jest, that was a joke, but to answer your question, there is no departure lounge. President Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC, and his term ends in 2027. Whatever other rumours that are there, we cannot speak to or verify them for any other reason,” Mhlauli said.

‘War’

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, during an update on the party’s Facebook page on Sunday, claimed “the war has started.”

“The war has started. You saw what is happening in ANC. I’m told the president told them, ‘Give me the day that you want me to resign,’ because apparently, there are people in dark corners who want the president to go.

“This step will be a massive mistake for them, but because we have turned the corner in South Africa,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie was referring to the successes of the government of national unity (GNU).

‘Rumours’

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the Central African Republic (CAR), Bejani Chauke, also said the president would not be stepping down after the G20 Leader Summit in Johannesburg, describing the rumours as “irresponsible.”

Chauke, a close ally of Ramaphosa, slammed the rumour following reports that the president had convened a secret retreat with political leaders in the GNU to discuss the coalition government, which could have implications for its future.

Cabinet

Chauke said the president, in accordance with coalition agreements and the spirit of the GNU, has consistently guided the Cabinet towards the comprehensive renewal of South Africa and the improvement of its accountability ecosystem, fostering hope and reassurance across the nation.

He added that Ramaphosa’s dedication to bridging political divides and uniting the nation “remains unwavering” and is working diligently to receive the G20 heads of state and integrate them into the African and Global South development agenda.

