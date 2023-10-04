Ramaphosa has no Ace up his sleeve

A year ago, we would have said that Ace Magashule – the former premier of the Free State and ANC secretary-general – would not have had a snowball’s hope in a hot place of challenging the ruling party in the province. Now, we’re not so sure. Magashule would have found out that it is cold outside the ANC… and that the party’s leaders and members are political hyenas, ready at a moment’s notice to devour anyone they perceive to be weakened. And although Magashule’s launch of his African Congress for Transformation (ACT) party didn’t spark fireworks, political analysts believe he…

A year ago, we would have said that Ace Magashule – the former premier of the Free State and ANC secretary-general – would not have had a snowball’s hope in a hot place of challenging the ruling party in the province.

Now, we’re not so sure.

Magashule would have found out that it is cold outside the ANC… and that the party’s leaders and members are political hyenas, ready at a moment’s notice to devour anyone they perceive to be weakened.

And although Magashule’s launch of his African Congress for Transformation (ACT) party didn’t spark fireworks, political analysts believe he still has strong support in his home province.

That is why President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading there this weekend—ostensibly to address ANC’s manifesto review but, in reality, to try to put Ace to flight.

Yet, Ramaphosa doesn’t occupy the political high ground he did until recently.

He is increasingly being seen by many—and not just his foes—as the failed head of a failing state.

The cloud over the Phala Phala scandal has not lifted and SA’s problems have got worse.

He’ll be an easy target for people like Magashule.