Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

14 Sep 2023

10:54 pm

We were warned about Ramaphosa, says Magashule

Magashule also threw shots at Mbalula and said he 'could finish him off' with just one statement.

We were warned about Ramaphosa, says Magashule

Ace Magashule. Picture Neil McCartney

African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader Ace Magashule and other African National Congress (ANC) leaders were warned against backing Cyril Ramaphosa for deputy president in 2012.

Ramaphosa served as then president Jacob Zuma’s deputy until his ascension to the top seat after the 2017 Nasrec conference, where he was elected president against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s new political ACT: Former ANC SG launches new party

Magashule, who was expelled from the ANC in June after being charged with misconduct by the party for illegally suspending Ramaphosa, was a guest on MacG’s Podcast and Chill on Thursday.

Magashule vs Ramaphosa

The former ANC secretary-general said although he was expelled from the party under Ramaphosa’s leadership, he was one of the people who backed him for deputy president back in 2012 – but not without a warning.

“In 2017, there was NDZ and CR, and factionalism reared its ugly head. What South Africans don’t know is that we were the people who brought Cyril Ramaphosa to be the ANC’s deputy president and were warned.

ALSO READ: Magashule’s political party a ‘last throw of the dice’ – analyst

“We called on Zweli Mkhize to come in, and he told us, ‘But you have Zuma, who is from KZN’, but we told him it was not about that. When we elect leaders, we go for people who we think have the necessary capacity and abilities. That’s why we made him [Zweli Mkhize] treasurer-general.”

While the SACP and Cosatu did not want Ramaphosa as the party’s deputy in 2012, they made a U-turn and backed him for the presidency in 2017.

“In 2012, everyone else said no to Ramaphosa, but we said yes. In 2017, when everyone else was saying Cyril [Ramaphosa] for president, we said no because we wanted NDZ,” he said.

‘We didn’t know’

Magashule said he backed Ramaphosa for deputy president because there was information about him that he was not aware of.

“We didn’t know some of the things about him. We were prewarned and told certain things, and we just believed that he was the right man to lead. There are things I can’t talk about. We liked him because we had worked with him as a leader,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Ace will have his own charade’ – Fikile Mbalula weighs in on Magashule’s new party

“I don’t want to talk badly about the movement; I don’t want to talk badly about any leader of the ANC. I’m not that type of person. I don’t do what [Fikile] Mbalula does. I can talk one day and once, and I think I can finish him off.”

Magashule and former presidents

Although Magashule believes the tension between him and Ramaphosa is more about the differences in their ideologies, he said he still has a “wonderful” relationship with former ANC leaders.

“My relationship with him [Zuma] is wonderful. With all the presidents we’ve worked with, [Nelson] Mandela, [Thabo] Mbeki, Zuma, wonderful,” he said.

“Zuma is a warm person. He is a real people’s leader; forget us. He’s a father, that’s why he still stays in Nkandla, where there are no rich people, surrounded by poverty.”

Read more on these topics

Ace Magashule African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Jacob Zuma

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe