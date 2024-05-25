Red or blue: Manchester rivals battle for FA Cup bragging rights

City aims to add to their trophy haul against United, who fight to salvage a disappointing season in the FA Cup final.

Manchester United’s English striker Marcus Rashford (L) congratulates Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) on his goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 14, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Will Manchester be red or blue tonight?

Rivals Manchester City and Manchester United face off for the FA Cup at Wembley this afternoon for the last piece of silverware available to an English Premier League club this season.

City, having already won the league title last weekend for a fourth time in succession, will be confident they can add to their trophy cabinet, having had the wood on their foes for some time now, including the league double during the season and a win at the same stage of the FA Cup last year.

Entering the match it couldn’t be more contrasting for the rivals.

City are on a high, even though they didn’t reach the highs of the previous season where they won the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

While the future of manager Pep Guardiola is still undecided, they enter today’s final the more relaxed club as they chase an eighth FA Cup titl.

Manchester United, however, are on the back foot.

They finished the league campaign in a disappointing eighth spot and manager Erik ten Hag will probably be sacked if they lose today.

He might even be axed if they win, but winning their first FA Cup since 2015-16 would go a long way in strengthening his case to stay.

City or United? It’s just another intriguing chapter in the world’s oldest national football competition.

