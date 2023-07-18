Researcher Derek Tshiabuila seeks to decode complex patterns of viral evolution

By Maambele Khosa

In the pursuit of preventing and treating deadly diseases, Derek Tshiabuila, a PhD researcher at the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (Ceri), is delving into the enigmatic realm of viral recombination.

With a focus on three most prevalent viruses in South Africa, Tshiabuila’s groundbreaking work aims to unravel the secrets of viral evolution and provide invaluable insights into the development of effective prevention and treatment strategies.

His indomitable spirit and unwavering love for medicine were ignited by a life-altering experience in 2008.

ALSO READ: Scientists warn climate change will increase the spread of infectious diseases

“I had six surgeries in 2008 and was brought back after my heart had stopped. That’s what drove me to fall in love with medicine,” said Tshiabuila.

Driven by his own journey, Tshiabuila embarked on a mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of others, propelled by a passion to understand the intricate workings of the human body.

Initially faced with barriers due to restrictions on non-South African applicants to study medicine, Tshiabuila adapted his path and pursued genetics and microbiology during his undergraduate studies.

It was there that he discovered his innate fascination with bioinformatics – a discipline that blends biology, computer science and statistics to unlock the potential of biological data.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Here’s how a Ghana startup is changing cancer research in Africa

Building upon this solid foundation, Tshiabuila commenced his postgraduate studies in 2020 at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform under the expert guidance of his mentor, Professor Tulio de Oliveira.

Tshiabuila’s unwavering commitment and exceptional talent garnered the attention of Ceri, a leading institution in epidemiological research and innovation, in 2023. Recognising his immense potential, the institute bestowed upon him the prestigious position of a PhD research fellow.

Guided by his supervisor, De Oliveira, alongside Prof Darren Martin and Dr San Emmanuel James, Tshiabuila explores bioinformatics and computational biology.

ALSO READ: How the bacteria on your skin affects aging

At the heart of his research lies the profound objective of unravelling the mysteries of viral recombination within South Africa’s most prevalent viruses, including human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis B virus, and hepatitis C virus.

By decoding the complex patterns of viral evolution, Tshiabuila’s work carries the potential to revolutionise our understanding of these devastating diseases, laying the groundwork for the development of more effective prevention and treatment strategies.

Tshiabuila’s remarkable journey underscores the transformative power of research and mentorship. It serves as a testament to the resilience and passion that drives individuals to exceed expectations and make indelible contributions to the world of medicine.

ALSO READ: Stellenbosch builds world class institute to investigate deadly diseases

-Khosa is the head of media and communication at Ceri