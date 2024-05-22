SA all warm and fuzzy, but for how long?

Time will tell how long we have the sweet smell of freshly cut grass, newly painted markings on roads and the unfamiliar weed-free pavements.

The Olympic Games take place every four years. Here in South Africa, we have our own fun and games taking place every five years, with the common theme of “how to sway you to vote for us” before the general election.

The organisers of the “how to influence you” games are not even subtle about it. They’ve mastered it for so many years they probably deserve a trophy – or, at the very least, a gold medal.

But if prizes were awarded, they would probably be stolen before they reached the podium due to the rampant corruption.

Yes, the elections are upon us in just a week and you’ve got to love every trick used to get your X.

Phone calls, SMSes, adverts on the radio telling me why I should pick a specific party. Bar a happy meal or free T-shirt, the courters are out in full force.

Seldom have I ever felt so important. The silly election season is not all bad.

I’m not talking about all the tiresome adverts of politicians making promises you know they will never keep, or having the countless number of street pole posters of “leaders” and their messages thrust down your throat every time you just pop out to the supermarket.

I’m talking about the sweet smell of freshly cut grass. I’m talking about newly painted markings on our roads and the unfamiliar weed-free pavements.

I’m talking about the potholes that are all of a sudden being filled despite them reported to the authorities weeks, if not months, ago.

Last week, I bumped into a Johannesburg Road Agency van. They said they were here to fill all the potholes in the area.

Strange then, that as a community we had to fill all those same potholes at our own expense recently after years of our complaints being ignored.

Down the road, there was a group of workers painting the road markings on a busy intersection. As grateful as I was to see an improvement, it looked as though this crowd only make their appearance every five years as corners were cut and most paint did not make it between the lines.

Beggars can’t be choosers though. A wise former national cricket coach once said it felt much better driving your car with a full tank after a fresh wash and wax.

It may be the same car when it’s dirty and running on fumes, but the “makeover” gives you that fuzzy feeling.

Vote wisely next week as you’ll have to rely on the same car on our pothole-ridden roads long after it has being washed and filled up.