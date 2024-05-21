‘A true patriot’ and ‘stalwart in our democracy’ – tributes pour in for former DA MP James Selfe
Allies and former allies alike speak highly of the former Democratic Alliance MP James Selfe, who died on Tuesday afternoon.
The DA’s John Steenhuisen, left, and James Selfe in the KZN legislature after a visit to Nkandla in 2015. Picture: Phumlani Thabethe Date 23 July 2015
Tributes are pouring in for former Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament James Selfe.
The party revealed Selfe died on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by family and loved ones. It comes after a lengthy battle with illness.
“This is a sad day for the Democratic Alliance, but also for South Africa,” John Steenhuisen said in a video on the party’s X account.
“James Selfe was a stalwart in our democracy, and the DA today stands on the shoulders of giants like Selfe, who dedicated his entire life to fighting for freedom, justice, and democracy in South Africa.”
The DA mourns the passing of party stalwart, James Selfe who was an unsung hero of our democracy and a pioneer in South African opposition politics. James was the party’s first FedCo chairperson and pioneered its lawfare programme. Fare thee well, James. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/MZ6dN9dTL0— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 21, 2024
Former DA councillor and mayor of Johannesburg, now the leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, called Selfe a “true patriot”.
The Western Cape premier Alan Winde hailed Selfe’s “unwavering commitment to liberal democracy and justice,” which leaves an indelible mark on our nation.
“Rest in peace, democrat. Your tireless commitment to our country and her future will never be forgotten,” Winde said.
This is a developing story. More to follow.