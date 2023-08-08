SA sitting on a xenophobic time bomb

By Editorial staff

It is sobering to think that xenophobia first reared its ugly head in South African 15 years ago. In 2008, mobs went on the rampage, targeting foreigners they accused of being responsible for crime and for taking jobs away from local people.

At the time, there was much breast-beating about how South Africans should not be so cruel and how they should be more accommodating to their brothers and sisters from Africa.

Ironically, foremost in the queue to criticise the angry locals was the ANC government, which is wholly responsible for the tsunami of illegals pouring over – and through – our porous borders.

Our ruling party has somewhat changed its tune since 2008, after belatedly realising that South Africans are justifiably concerned not only about their employment opportunities, but also about the fact that our liberal constitution allows anybody to get free education and medical treatment.

However, in real terms, the ANC has done little to curb the influx of people, nor has it tried to identify and repatriate those who are here illegally.

And, let’s make no apologies for this: the vast majority of foreigners here are not refugees, they are economic migrants fleeing their own collapsing countries.

What is worrying, though, is that this failure to deal decisively with this issue has led to a situation where this country is sitting on a xenophobic time bomb.

A senior police officer – clearly going against the message of his superiors and the government – has warned that foreigners are becoming the majority in places like Diepsloot, north of Joburg – and that they will retaliate if attacked again by locals. And the cops will be able to do very little to stop the resulting carnage.

The situation requires firm and brave measures by all arms of government, if it is not to get tragically out of control.