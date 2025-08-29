Sex work is work, treat it that way

Legalising sex work means safety, justice, and economic benefits for thousands of vulnerable South Africans.

While prostitution is regarded as the “oldest profession in the world”, the debate about whether it should be illegal, or merely an aspect of life best left to consenting adults, is almost as old.

Next week, in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, the issue becomes more than theoretical, as activists in favour of decriminalisation and their opponents, face off.

And, as is evident from our stories today, this is a complex issue from a moral, as well as a legal and societal standpoint.

The estimated 153 000 sex workers in South Africa are part of an industry worth roughly R60 billion annually and could generate about R8.5 billion in badly needed tax revenue for the country, according to experts.

Some sex workers can make a good, or at least comfortable, living and thus be able to support their children and other dependants.

Others, though, struggle.

The biggest benefit of legalising the trade, say proponents, is that it would provide justice, health and safety for sex workers.

On the other side, those against decriminalisation say it would normalise the commodification of the human body, “reducing human beings to commercial sex objects, or commodities for the sexual gratification of predatory individuals”.

Both arguments have merits. What is not in dispute for both sides is the fact that sex workers are some of the most vulnerable in society, because they are often seen as defenceless or worthless.

Studies have shown that 70% of them have experienced sexual violence in the past year.

We think that making the “profession” legal would bring it out of the shadows and make it more difficult for abuse to occur in the first place, but also more difficult for cops and law enforcement agencies to ignore complaints.

Sex work has been with us for ages and it will be there till the end of humanity. Let’s formalise it.

