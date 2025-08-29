“It’s survival, not shame”: A sex worker’s journey through exploitation and independence

Cleo’s journey into sex work started with exploitation but evolved into a fight for independence and survival.

Sex work has been a bittersweet pill for Cleo.

She got into it by happenstance and was sucked into near-exploitation before, she said, taking control of her own destiny.

From corporate job to survival hustle

And while she’s making a living, quiet periods still see her struggling to put food on the table. She’s a divorced mom of two children of whom the dad has custody.

“I came from a corporate background and had a friend who was a working girl. She used to contact me for doubles in the evenings and the extra income really helped,” she said.

A double is a same-sex performance coupled with a threesome, paid for by the client. It was just a side hustle but the fine print of the business, as she called it, quickly surfaced.

Escaping control and exploitation

“The pimp managing my friend got me to give up my day job, not my choice but for their benefit. If you didn’t agree to their demands and control, you’d lose clients to someone else.”

Cleo called it a pyramid scheme, with agencies and brothel owners at the top of the food chain.

“I was left to only do this work, making minimum income.”

She went on her own earlier this year. Initially sex work helped her make ends meet and pay for a custody battle.

Balancing motherhood, resilience and survival

“When I was working a day job, I started at 8am and finished at 4pm. Afterwards, I’d cook, bath and head off to do bookings. It drained me, I could hardly get by.

“Even now, I don’t always make ends meet, but I have a bit more freedom and know I can make a small amount when I need it.”

She has always been resilient in the face of adversity, Cleo said.

“My parents divorced when I was three and I lost my mother to cancer when I was 12. My father was not emotionally supportive and I lost him in 2023 to a stroke.

“I had to hustle my way into adulthood early. Everyone knows what I do; I don’t hide it because that’s how far I’ll go to contribute to my children’s lives.”

Navigating the business side of sex work

Sex work is more than just transactional. “I see it as both a business and friendship. It’s not just about benefiting but also about support, personalities and noticing difficulties clients face.”

That does not mean she blurs the lines between herself and clients. “They pay my rate and I offer the service. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Like any small business, finding clients is a top priority.

“I run a paid advert every month. I also advertise on Facebook and TikTok. Clients won’t talk about it with their friends, so there is no word-of-mouth.”

Street work is out of the question and offers far less protection.

“When you go street-based, clients often buy you drinks and expect to take you home for a freebie. They don’t want to pay.”

The case for legalisation and dignity

Since going on her own, she has had to keep up with market trends.

“I created my own menu of services. I wanted to go upmarket and charge more, but then you lose clients to someone cheaper. I had to be fair on pricing.”

Loyalty is not an industry standard. “Most clients won’t see you more than three times.”

As a business owner she has also drawn boundaries.

“I stick to my working hours. Many clients see travelling to their venues as a party and that can be dangerous. That’s why I prefer requesting that they come to my safe spot.”

The industry lacks solidarity. “There’s no real community. The only sense of belonging comes through pimps and that’s rough.”

If sex work were legal, there would be proper channels to report abuse and violence, Cleo said.

“Legalise it. Treat it like any other business, because that’s what it is for many of us. It’s a way to survive, provide for our families, and still keep our dignity.”

What services cost

Bookings are usually 30 minutes or hourly. Cleo charges R1 200 for one hour of sensual massage and full house, meaning intercourse.

She bills R750 for what she calls a blow and go, or oral sex, and R 1 000 for a video chat online, among other services.

Satisfying client fetishes comes with a heftier price tag.