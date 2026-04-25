OPINION: Roping in the private sector to maintain stadiums is a good move

With the public sector struggling to look after sports facilities, Cape Town might have found a solution.

The decision has received some backlash, but considering the state of many sports facilities around South Africa, the City of Cape Town’s announcement this week that a joint partnership between the public and private sectors would ensure an upgrade of the Bellville athletics track, this could be the way forward across the country.

Not only are some sports facilities becoming derelict in various provinces, but some government tenders for upgrades and new facilities have resulted in little or nothing actually being done. Essentially, they’ve been a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced this week that they were moving ahead with a plan to use private sector funding to not only upgrade the Bellville track, but also ensure it was maintained for the next half-century.

A private developer was set to sign a 50-year lease which would require it to invest in the track and ensure its upkeep. The facility would also remain available to the public, including local schools.

In return, while the velodrome and track will still be owned by the city, the developers will be able to purchase vacant land around the sporting precinct for retail, commercial and residential developments.

Wider investment

There is some controversy around the fact that the Bellville Velodrome next to the athletics track will no longer feature an indoor cycling stadium, as it will be transformed into a concert and events venue, so the situation is not ideal for everyone. But the idea in general seems like a big step forward.

And the wider investment from the private sector will ensure the cycling track at Vygieskraal Stadium in Belgravia will be reinstated with a R20 million upgrade.

In addition, there will apparently be a future R60 million upgrade of the Jan Burger athletics track in Parow and a planned R80 million multi-purpose centre.

This forms part of the city’s broader plan to develop six regional recreation hubs in various areas around Cape Town, including Athlone, Khayelitsha, Atlantis and Mitchells Plain.

According to reports, the project is still awaiting final approval from the city council, but this sort of partnership between the private and public sectors could be a real solution in an attempt to ensure sports facilities are not only developed or upgraded but also maintained.

The state of multiple stadiums in SA is rather shocking, and whether it’s due to incompetence or lack of funds, many municipalities just don’t seem to be able to maintain the facilities. Perhaps the private sector can.