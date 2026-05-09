OPINION: A combined solution might be found to save Soweto Marathon

Government, ASA and CGA say they will work together to protect one of South Africa's most popular road running races.

Serious intervention is required to prevent the Soweto Marathon from collapsing, but while the government has said it will get involved, it needs to tread lightly.

According to reports, sports minister Gayton McKenzie said this week he would be “stepping in” to put a stop to the “nonsense” which had resulted in elite athletes not being paid.

McKenzie told journalists his department would be laying criminal charges against individuals responsible for alleged missing funds, and that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture would find the money to ensure athletes were paid.

And while McKenzie isn’t wrong, and his offer to pay athletes their money is admirable, laying criminal charges or intervening in the race in any way is a bad idea.

World Athletics won’t stand for it, as the global body’s constitution prevents government interference in the sport, and the sports ministry’s intervention could result in a ban of national body Athletics South Africa (ASA), which would be detrimental to the sport.

CGA and ASA finally working together

Fortunately, it seems a joint effort between government and the federations that can intervene (ASA and provincial body Central Gauteng Athletics) could result in a solution.

The issues and infighting around the Soweto Marathon, one of the country’s most popular road races, seem never ending.

Last year, two factions which claimed to have control clashed to the point that one group was threatening to ensure the event was cancelled.

And though it went ahead, the other group (the Soweto Marathon NPC) which organised the race is now in hot water because nearly six months later it still hasn’t paid top athletes their prize money.

Before last year’s race, CGA said it no longer recognised the Soweto Marathon Trust, which was formed as a vehicle to manage the race for the Soweto clubs which are the custodians of the event.

However, in March, CGA also announced a governance reset, opting not to grant the Soweto Marathon NPC (now representing the Soweto clubs) the right to organise this year’s race.

A joint effort

So at this stage, the 2026 Soweto Marathon is up in the air, and even if elite athletes are paid for their performances last year, a lot of work needs to be done to regain the trust of the road running community.

But by starting from scratch in trying to create a vehicle to ensure the race is operated by individuals who practice good governance, CGA might be able to stop the event from being completely derailed.

And ASA acting president John Mathane said on Friday the national federation was in the process of strengthening oversight processes and enforcing accountability mechanisms to protect elite athletes from not being paid prize money at sanctioned events, as had been the case in Mpumalanga and Central Gauteng in recent years.

If the national and provincial federations implement new structures and processes, and government is able to help find the money for unpaid athletes, they will find a combined solution.

Now we just have to hope they all follow through with their promises.