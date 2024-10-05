Sorry, but it’s time to punish Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane's recent apology reveals insincerity and a lack of accountability. Her remarks call for consequences rather than excuses.

Keen to learn how not to offer a sincere apology after you’ve shot yourself in the foot? Look no further than lessons from Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Just days after the impeached former public protector accused individuals of “predominantly Indian descent” of “persecuting” her, she offered up a classic.

On Thursday, she apologised after claiming – in reaction to the dismissal of her appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal – that Judge Visvanathan Ponnan displayed “noticeable arrogance” throughout the proceedings.

She also laid into former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, Nazreen Bawa (evidence leader), Zuraya Adhikarie (chief legal advisor of parliament), Hassan Ebrahim (expert witness), Ivan Pillay (witness), and Fatima Ebrahim (legal advisor of parliament).

Then came the apology yesterday.

She told the SABC: “I don’t mean to cause any perception that I am attacking the legal advisors. They are hardworking and, yes, I’m prepared to [apologise] if they think it’s like that. If you read that post again and again and ask yourself whether I was discriminating, being racist or being hateful, I’m mentioning what the current situation is. I’m willing to say, ‘OK, let’s forget about race’ – and let me mention them by name or even mention that my challenge also stems from what the late Pravin Gordhan did to my demise.”

She added: “For me, it’s a trend I was contemplating while asking myself, what do I make of this? I am not insulting any person, nor is it a fact that they are of Indian descent. I don’t understand why it is perceived as if I am attacking Indians.”

I’m sorry, but not sorry…

For her to even suggest “if it came across as a racial slur” beggars belief. It’s time to punish Mkhwebane. We are tired of these antics.