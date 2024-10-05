McCarthy’s comments are the least of ten Hag’s worries

Erik ten Hag faces serious issues at Manchester United, with poor results overshadowing McCarthy’s criticism. Results are the only remedy.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not having a great time.

The Red Devils are languishing in 13th spot in the English Premier League standings with just seven points – and only two wins – from six matches after their worst start to a campaign.

They have scored just five league goals and lost their last two league matches at Old Trafford.

They also needed a late Harry Maguire equaliser to force a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night, having drawn their opening two Europa League games to sit 21st on the 36-team table.

A loss away tomorrow against Aston Villa, boosted by a massive Champions League win over Bayern Munich midweek, could mean the end of the road for the Dutchman.

The last thing Ten Hag needed was to respond to former Bafana striker Benni McCarthy’s comments that he lacked the “passion and fire” needed to manage a team of the calibre of Manchester United.

McCarthy, who used to be part of Ten Hag’s backroom coaching staff, said: “In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach.

They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them. He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion.”

While Ten Hag was quick to point out that his record of “winning weight trophies in the last six years” speaks for itself, the only way to stop the criticism and escape the axe is to produce results.

McCarthy should be the least of his concerns.

