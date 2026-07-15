South Africa’s MSMEs need a digital revolution beyond red tape

Reducing red tape should only be the first chapter of a much bigger national project. South Africa now needs a bold digital revolution for its MSMEs.

The recent launch of the National Red Tape Reduction and Ease of Doing Business Campaign by Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni marks an important turning point in government’s relationship with entrepreneurs.

For too long, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been weighed down by regulations, fragmented government services and unnecessary administrative burdens.

Ndabeni’s commitment to work with organised business, including the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), deserves recognition.

It signals a willingness to listen to entrepreneurs and build a more enabling environment for enterprises.

For Nafcoc, this campaign is more than another policy announcement. It is the beginning of a genuine partnership between government and business to remove barriers that prevent entrepreneurs from creating jobs, growing businesses and contributing more meaningfully to economic growth.

Yet, reducing red tape should only be the first chapter of a much bigger national project. South Africa now needs a bold digital revolution for its MSMEs.

Thousands of South African businesses continue to operate in an analogue world while competing in a rapidly digitising global economy.

Many still rely on handwritten records, cash transactions, manual stock management and informal bookkeeping.

They struggle to build an online presence, adopt digital payment systems or participate in e-commerce.

As a result, many remain excluded from formal supply chains, government procurement opportunities and affordable finance.

Entrepreneurs continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience, but resilience alone cannot deliver industrialisation or sustained economic growth.

India provides perhaps the most compelling example of what is possible. Today, more than 80 million MSMEs contribute around 30% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), generate over 35% of manufacturing output, account for nearly half of the country’s exports and employ more than 380 million people.

This transformation was driven by investment in digital public infrastructure, simplified online business registration, integrated government services, electronic payments, digital procurement systems and technology-enabled access to finance.

South Africa’s own SMME sector contributes an estimated 34% to 40% of GDP and employs about 60% of the private-sector workforce.

These are significant contributions, but they also reveal untapped potential.

Unlike India, relatively few South African MSMEs participate meaningfully in export markets or integrated manufacturing value chains.

Too many township, rural and informal enterprises remain digitally excluded, limiting their ability to access credit, compete for government contracts or expand beyond their local communities.

Ndabeni has championed youth development, innovation and entrepreneurship. This creates an opportunity to build on the momentum of the Red Tape Reduction Campaign by placing digital transformation at the centre of South Africa’s MSME strategy.

Young entrepreneurs are digital natives. They should be empowered to build globally competitive businesses using artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital payments, e-commerce and modern business management systems, rather than being constrained by outdated administrative processes.

Imagine a South Africa where every entrepreneur can register a business within hours through a single digital platform; where licences, permits, tax registration and compliance are seamlessly integrated; where township enterprises have access to affordable digital accounting systems and AI-powered business support; and where government procurement is fully digitised and accessible to businesses in every township, village and rural community.

As organised business, we reaffirm our commitment to work closely with Ndabeni to translate this vision into practical action.