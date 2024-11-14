South Africa’s political euphoria slowly fading

To the 16.5 million not economically active population, the hope for a better future is gone. This is a frightening statistic for a mineral-rich South Africa.

The late President Nelson Mandela on 27 April 1994 in Oshlange, a township near Durban, as he casts his vote during South Africa’s first democratic and all-race general elections. Photo: AFP/Walter Dhladhla

Thirty years into democracy, having produced a progressive, world-acclaimed constitution, we enjoy freedom of the press, speech, association, assembly and a right to vote.

But the euphoria of the rosy story of the South African political liberation is slowly fading – especially for the 16.5 million not economically active population, the army of unemployed youth and those going to bed without a plate of food.

To them, the hope for a better future is gone.

About 55.5%, accounting for 30.3 million people of the population, are living in poverty at the national upper poverty line, while 25% – a total of 13.8 million – experience food poverty.

These are surely frightening statistics for mineral-rich South Africa.

The Northern Cape alone produces 95% of South Africa’s diamonds and 97.6% of its alluvial diamonds.

Other minerals found include manganese – the province contains over 80% of the world’s manganese resources and produces almost all of South Africa’s manganese.

Iron ore, copper, zinc and sugilite are other minerals found in the Northern Cape. Limpopo and the North West are endowed with platinum group metals, while Mpumalanga has coal.

A reasoning given for South Africa exporting many of its natural resources, such as minerals and raw materials, in their raw form, is that the country has “a relatively underdeveloped manufacturing sector”.

How plausible is this reasoning, when beneficiation of minerals has boosted many rich economies and created jobs for locals?

It is a matter I pondered over during my conversation with Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul during my recent visit to the province. “Last year alone, we exported 31 million tons of manganese,” said Saul.

“If we can barricade, with no single ton going out of the Northern Cape, the price of manganese will go on a tailspin globally. The most important question is what are we doing with this massive endowment we have, in order to improve the quality of lives of our people.

“One of the things we have been raising consistently is that the approach of extracting minerals and not beneficiating locally, does not help the Northern Cape. This means we are shipping jobs out of the province to other countries, where beneficiation takes place.

“Every time you go to an ANC conference or government lekgotla, the only province that always comes up with a strong message of beneficiation is the Northern Cape.

“If you can just beneficiate 30% of what we mine here in our province, we may completely wipe off unemployment and grow the economy.

“The big holes here in Kimberly, which have now become tourist attractions, are a reminder of colonial exploitation.

“The reason we are struggling to grow the economy of this town is simply that it is a town that was built on diamonds found here.”

Saul’s message is at the core of a post-democratic and mineral-rich South Africa – reeling from continuous exploitation of its minerals, with its people not benefiting to the fullest.

At the core of the struggle against apartheid and colonialism was the economy. This is what the likes of Steve Biko and Chris Hani laid down their lives for – not for the rich to get richer in a country that has seen a rise in unemployment and poverty levels.

If black economic empowerment was effective, we would not be sitting with a mere 39% of black-owned companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

And we would not be having three white males – Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer and Koos Bekker – being hailed as the richest dollar billionaires in South Africa.