Whitney Houston’s 1994 performance in South Africa to hit the big screen [VIDEO]

Whitney also performed in Cape Town and in Joburg in1994, but it was the Durban performance that left many mesmerised.

In the euphoria of the new-found democracy in South Africa, US singer Whitney Houston became one the first major international acts to perform in post-apartheid South Africa in 1994.

South Africans and the rest of the world will now get to watch the historic performance 30 years after Whitney captured throngs at Kings Park Stadium in Durban in a never-before-seen documentary, Whitney Houston: The Concert For A New South Africa.

“I directed her [Whitney] several times, but the Durban show was pure magic and the best performance I have ever witnessed. I’m so thrilled the world finally gets to experience that special, special night,” said producer and director Marty Callner.

The performance was seen as a celebration of freedom, hope, and unity following the African National Congress’ win in the election.

The performance also took place just months Whitney won Album of The Year for The Bodyguard soundtrack at the Grammys.

Whitney also performed in Cape Town and in Joburg during her tour, but it was the Durban performance that left many mesmerised.

Cinema outlet Ster-Kinekor announced that it will screen the live performance doccie for only two days; on 23 and 27 October 2024.

Digitally remastered in 4K and featuring newly enhanced audio, the film captures every note, every cheer and every tear, immortalising a night that transcended music and became a beacon of change and celebration.

The album

The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban) will come out on Nov. 8, 30 years to the day since she performed at that city’s Kings Park Stadium.

The performance featured many of her greatest hits, including a 10-plus–minute I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love for You, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The album will be available digitally as well as on CD and vinyl. Each release will have a slightly different track list; the CD and digital version will include the previously unreleased studio recording, Love Is.

Reflective pieces

The release of Whitney’s performance in South Africa follows that of filmmaker Martin Scorsese telling the story of British iconic band The Beatles’ first visit to the US in 1964 in a new documentary on Disney+.

Disney+ has also announced the release of an Elton John documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late which follows Sir Elton as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

