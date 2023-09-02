Spring has sprung – and brings hope

The late American comedian Robin Williams once said that “Spring is Nature’s way of saying ‘Let’s party!’”. And, after a winter of discontent piled on discontent, South Africans could sure use a meteorological and psychological break. Not all of us are able to party as we used to, though. Life has becoming crushingly expensive and survival, more than joy, is top of the minds of most people. Yet, it costs nothing to stop and smell the roses. ALSO READ: Weather: Gauteng’s sunburn risk, and today isn’t technically spring At this time of year, on the Highveld, we’re more likely to…

The late American comedian Robin Williams once said that “Spring is Nature’s way of saying ‘Let’s party!’”. And, after a winter of discontent piled on discontent, South Africans could sure use a meteorological and psychological break.

Not all of us are able to party as we used to, though. Life has becoming crushingly expensive and survival, more than joy, is top of the minds of most people. Yet, it costs nothing to stop and smell the roses.

At this time of year, on the Highveld, we’re more likely to stop and smell the jasmine which is busting out all over and proclaiming that spring has arrived. Even if jasmine is not your thing, because of allergies, you can still celebrate the return of leaves to the trees and the blossoming of flowers.

There is still a bit of a chill in the air – and winter often has a last, nasty bite in September – but there is also something else. And that is hope.

Spring is all about beginnings, about starting anew. Whether our government will be able to do that is too depressing to contemplate, however… So, take a deep breath, look around and wonder at a world changing around you. Count your blessings.