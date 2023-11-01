Springbok triumph: An opportunity for unity or political posturing?

Author Padraig O’Malley once characterised the ANC’s scavenger-like political opportunism over the 1976 Soweto uprising by saying they “clung on to the coat-tails of the revolution and later went on to claim ownership of the whole coat…” That cynical opportunism, akin to modern-day “ambush advertising”, was in evidence in Monday night’s national address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ambush advertising is defined as a brand trying to associate itself with a major event, but without paying to be one of its official sponsors. Ramaphosa – whose government has done little to nothing to support the Springboks or even rugby development –…

Author Padraig O’Malley once characterised the ANC’s scavenger-like political opportunism over the 1976 Soweto uprising by saying they “clung on to the coat-tails of the revolution and later went on to claim ownership of the whole coat…”

That cynical opportunism, akin to modern-day “ambush advertising”, was in evidence in Monday night’s national address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ambush advertising is defined as a brand trying to associate itself with a major event, but without paying to be one of its official sponsors.

Ramaphosa – whose government has done little to nothing to support the Springboks or even rugby development – shamelessly appropriated the Bok glory by turning the national thank-you into an advertisement for his government and its supposed achievements.

Most of the things he listed had nothing to do with the Springbok triumph in Paris and some, like the “progress” being made in reducing load shedding, were nothing more than a party trying to clean up its mess.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa declares 15 December a public holiday to celebrate Springboks victory

His remarks would, no doubt, have been met with derision by many hearings them – at least if they could hear them and were not in dark silence because of the just-resumed load shedding.

Yet, despite the fact that Ramaphosa was not fooling anyone, there might be a sign of hope in his acknowledgment of the Boks… as long as he and the ANC can interpret it and react correctly.

The triumph of the Springboks is a sign that a motivated, nongovernment organisation can bring honour to our country.

This is patriotism which can be harnessed for the national good and not just to polish the increasingly tarnished image of the ruling party.

Open your heart and your arms to the private sector, Mr President. They want South Africa to succeed. A true public-private partnership – without looting – will genuinely leave us “stronger together.”

ALSO READ: Springboks and Kolisi could teach govt ‘a thing or two about leadership’