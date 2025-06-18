DJ Doowap takes SA street culture to Germany and France

Doowap returns to the Paris Fashion Week this year and says she loves being in the city because of her passion for fashion.

DJ Doowap is xpected to perform at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Picture: djdoowap/Instagram

Eswatini-born South African DJ Doowap is taking South Africa’s street culture to Europe with her tour of Germany and France, where she’ll also bring the vibe to the Paris Fashion Week.

“I’m putting together a set featuring sounds from South Africa, Nigeria, and some incredible new tracks I’ve discovered while here in Paris. It’s going to be one of those nights where people are dancing, singing, and sweating, exactly the high-octane energy I love to create,” Doowap told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: DJ Doowap receives star treatment from Indonesia, despite not getting much love at home

Doowap at Berlin’s Carnival of Cultures

Doowap, whose real name is Khetsiwe Morgan, has more than a decade of experience as a DJ. She spoke to The Citizen during her tour in Europe, which began in early June and will conclude at the end of the month.

Doowap was part of Berlin’s Carnival of Cultures, one of Germany’s largest festivals, renowned for its diversity.

However, Doowap’s first set was at the pre-party event of the carnival at a new spot called MAAYA, where the Freak De L’Afrique party was held.

“The event had three dancefloors and showcased talent from across the African continent. It was completely sold out, and the love for the sounds coming out of South Africa was exhilarating. I played a DJ set blending Amapiano, Bacardi, and Gqom, and the response was electric,” shared the DJ.

The following day, she performed to 700 000 people, the biggest crowd she’s ever performed for.

“There are videos circulating online, and I still get goosebumps every time I watch them,” said the Thunda Thighs artist.

“It’s been such a memorable way to start the tour, and now I’m headed to Paris for the next chapter, with the first two shows lined up for Fête de la Musique this Saturday. The energy so far has been next-level, and I can’t wait to keep it going.”

ALSO READ: ‘Bucket list checked’: Zakes Bantwini graduates from Harvard

Paris Fashion Week

Doowap says she’s toured Europe each year for the past seven years, performing at Milan Fashion Week, Mysteryland Festival in the Netherlands, and the Amsterdam Paradiso venue.

“I’ve also played in Barcelona, Madrid, and joined Diplo for the Daily Paper party during Paris Fashion Week, among many other memorable stops across the continent,” she says.

Doowap returns to the Paris Fashion Week this year and says she loves being in the city of love because of her passion for fashion.

“As someone who’s super into fashion, I always find it inspiring to be surrounded by a creative scene where people from all over the world come together and shift culture forward,” said Doowap.

This year, Doowap will be playing at the Jerk & Jollof x Places+Faces party on 26 June.

ALSO READ: Proteas WAGS: Meet SA’s gorgeous cricket maidens! [IN PICS]

Doowap on a Bacardi wave

Last week, Doowap released a new song, Seroba Ke She, which has a strong Bacardi sound. Bacardi is a house music subgenre that originates from Pretoria townships, characterised by a heavy drum and bass sound.

“Since last year, I’ve been on a serious Bacardi wave – I truly believe it’s our next great sound export after Amapiano and Afrotech,” says the DJ.

Doowap says what attracted her to the sound was its high energy and the dance culture around Bacardi.

To ensure authenticity, Doowap has collaborated with artists from Pretoria and also recorded in various townships.

She has collaborated with Enny Man Da Guitar, whom she made both Shay’sthombe and Seroba Ke Seh with, as well as DJ Mobla and Nyico Loco, who helped craft her next single dropping in August.

“I’ve also teamed up with younger artists like lyricist C.JayMnandi and producer Vine Musiq to help bring a fresh, new-age feel to the genre,” said Doowap.

“Even though Bacardi is a Pitori sound, it’s a movement that deserves to grow nationally and internationally, and I’m excited to be one of the artists helping to carry it beyond Pretoria while staying true to its origins.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Somizi and Kelly Khumalo set the stage on fire with sizzling dance moves