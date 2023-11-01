Springboks’ glory overshadows Ramaphosa’s political maneuvering

Comparisons can be odious when they reveal glaring differences, as President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned by trying to take advantage of the Springboks’ magnificent victory at the Rugby World Cup final. Keen to be photographed shaking hands with winning captain Siya Kolisi after the game in Paris, the president must soon have realised he was being compared unfavourably to the hero. This was best captured in an anonymous caption on social media: “A beloved South African leader, admired and respected by all his people! He is seen here shaking hands with Cyril Ramaphosa.” How true. Kolisi is right now more…

Comparisons can be odious when they reveal glaring differences, as President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned by trying to take advantage of the Springboks’ magnificent victory at the Rugby World Cup final.

Keen to be photographed shaking hands with winning captain Siya Kolisi after the game in Paris, the president must soon have realised he was being compared unfavourably to the hero.

This was best captured in an anonymous caption on social media: “A beloved South African leader, admired and respected by all his people! He is seen here shaking hands with Cyril Ramaphosa.”

How true. Kolisi is right now more loved and admired than Ramaphosa, who is trying to exploit the tide of national celebration for his political ends. Cheap electioneering.

Tim du Plessis, former editor of various publications, including The Citizen, remarked: “Ramaphosa is pathetic beyond belief.

“He’s just abusing the Springboks’ glorious victory as a launch pad for a load of bulls**t ANC government propaganda.”

“Next time, ask Siya Kolisi on how a true leader should rise to an occasion such as this.”

This was after Monday night’s broadcast during which Ramaphosa, looking more like a forlorn undertaker than a leader of national celebrations, droned on about his government’s supposed achievements. As if these confabulations are any match for what the mighty, gritty, never-give-up Springboks have (again) done for “our people”.

Look at the scoreboard, Cyril. It tells a different story, not the one you are spinning. Man-of-the-match Pieter-Steph du Toit made a record-equalling 28 tackles on Saturday night.

How many high-profile criminals have been tackled by South Africa’s entire criminal justice team, led by the likes of Police Minister Bheki Cele and national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi? Too few to mention.

And so it goes in every field that matters: education, unemployment, health, electricity, water, transport, general service delivery, etc – Ramaphosa’s team underperforms.

There is no evidence of strategy or tactics. No vision, no game plan. The new dawn is bedonnered.

Lacking Bok-like resilience, Ramaphosa is out of condition, having spent too many years as a couch potato. Cash-stuffed sofas, among other elite trappings, have insulated Ramaphosa from the hard work that needs to be done.

And now, no matter how it is dressed up, today’s medium-term budget policy statement by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, could be Team Cyril’s last attempt to present a feasible game plan to overcome SA’s worst-ever cost-of-living crisis.

For nearly 30 years, the ANC has figuratively had the ball, but has failed to use possession effectively.

Millions of South Africans go to bed hungry – those who have beds. Unemployment remains frighteningly high.

Household and national debt continue to grow.

Team Cyril cannot keep kicking these issues into touch by rehashing tired old policies of the national democratic revolution.

They won’t be able to hold on to the ball indefinitely. As rugby referees keep telling scrumhalves: “Use it.”

Four times now the Boks have allowed us to experience the feeling of being a nation of winners.

Now we can see more clearly the differences between winners and those who supposedly lead us.

Ramaphosa has shown us he is no Siya Kolisi.