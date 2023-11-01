Springboks arrive home to heroes’ welcome from thousands of fans

Fans gather at OR Tambo international airport to welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks back home, 31 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It may have been wintry outside, but it was spring inside the hearts of the thousands of joyous South Africans at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday as they welcomed their Springbok heroes home.

The airport turned into a sea of green and gold, with people, old and young, bracing for the cold and filling up the three-storey building, many looking down on the podium to wait for the team’s first local public appearance after winning the Rugby World Cup in France on Saturday.

Supporters started arriving at the airport as early as 7am, travelling from as far as Limpopo and Mpumalanga to join in the celebrations. Some kept their children out of school for the day to share the special moment of the winning team’s return home.

Fans gather at OR Tambo international airport to welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks back home, 31 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The strains of Shosholoza echoed through the hallways as fans counted down the minutes to the arrival of the Springboks. Despite the heavy police presence at the airport, excited fans took selfies together, danced in circles and waved flags, dressed up in their Springbok jerseys.

Once the team started appearing in the concourse, the crowd sang a number of songs, ranging from Leon Schuster’s Hie’ Kommie Bokke! to Mandoza’s Nkalakatha, the national anthem and the remake of the song Zombie to South African Rugby Union director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and waving placards with messages for lock Eben Etzebeth, captain Siya Kolisi, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and other rugby players. Fans shouted the Boks’ names as they appeared, some being hoisted onto shoulders to get a glimpse of the players.

“Siya for President” and “Eben Elizabeti” were just some of the placards fans waved in the air, as the rugby team walked towards the conference room. By the time the Springboks arrived, the concourse was full and people were asked to mind the children in the crowd and not to push to get to the front.

The chanting and singing cut off abruptly as the Springboks began to appear through the sliding door. Then the crowd went wild as Kolisi came running out holding the Webb Ellis Cup in the air.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who faced racial allegations during the semifinal against England, also had his moment as he danced past the fans and also lifted the Cup.

The ANC Youth League and ActionSA members were amongst those in the crowd to celebrate the Springbok’s return.

Fans gather at OR Tambo international airport to welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks back home, 31 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Superfan Fanie du Preez brought his elderly mother and two daughters to the airport.

“It’s very important to support the Bokke because they unite us as a country and we need to hold onto that,” he said.

Du Preez said he didn’t mind taking his daughter out of school for one day because it was for a good cause.

“This is one of our best teams with one of the best coaches and captains, too,” he said.

Du Preez said he had goosebumps when he saw the Springboks emerging. Another fan, Sipho Kunene, said the turnout of all the fans represented the belief South Africans still had in the country, especially the Springboks.

“We wish our soccer team could also excel in this way,” he said. “But it’s baby steps. We must continue to stand together, not just for the Rugby World Cup.”

Siya Kolisi as fans gather at OR Tambo international airport to welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks back home, 31 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

John Molefe said he had woken up early to get to the airport to welcome the Springboks back.

“They have united us – white, black, Indian – we are united, and we love them,” he said. “They proved to the world that we are the best. We are very proud of them for bringing home the cup,” he said.

Molefe said he wasn’t only proud of “the boys” but also of Erasmus.

“The World Cup was crazy, we watched every game until late at night but it was amazing,” he said. Molefe said South Africa had to find a way to hold onto this united spirit.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za