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Springboks and All Blacks: Revolving door of rugby rivalry

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

14 September 2026

07:00 am

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Yesterday's 43-28 result was a fair reflection of the game, though - and of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, which the Boks won 3-1.

Springboks and All Blacks: Revolving door of rugby rivalry

Deon Fourie will be 40 when the Springboks take on the Wallabies at the end of the month. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

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A glance at the social media accounts of New Zealand rugby fans, in the wake of the All Blacks’ loss to the Springboks, saw them divided into just two camps: Those who blamed the referees and the rules and those who thought their team were rubbish.

The former is a Kiwi trait, while, when it comes to the latter, South Africans can be just as bitter and ungracious in defeat as any of the world’s worst fair-weather fans.

Yesterday’s 43-28 result was a fair reflection of the game, though – and of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, which the Boks won 3-1.

Both sides, however, could share one observation: that it was tough and no win was a walkover. For Boks supporters, it should be comforting to know their team didn’t have to push the pedal all the way to the metal to triumph… There was plenty of power in reserve.

The All Blacks, on the other hand, are a comparatively new and inexperienced team and, despite that, gave the Boks a more difficult time than they’ve had in a while.

The Boks are still top of the world, and the series win underlined that fact. But tomorrow’s another day – and another World Cup.

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team Rassie Erasmus rugby Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
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