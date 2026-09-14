Springboks thrilled with SA support in US, hope Americans embrace rugby

Far from a neutral venue, the Springbok team enjoyed incredible support ever since they arrived in the States.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi said they were blown away by the support the Springboks received in the United States for their fourth Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test against the All Blacks.

Over 68,000 spectators attended the match between South Africa and New Zealand at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, with many in the crowd donning green and cheering the Springboks as they beat the All Blacks 43-28 to win the series 3-1.

This followed a warm welcome at the airport and regular interactions with fans in the week ahead of the game.

Erasmus was initially reluctant to expect a big attendance at the 70,000-capacity neutral venue. He told the media the Springboks had played in front of empty stadiums during Covid-19, and doing so would not be new.

As it turned out, there was plenty of support from South African travellers and expats, which bodes well ahead of the 2031 World Cup in the US.

‘So many South Africans’

“There’s a hell of a lot of people here and it’s awesome,” the coach said afterwards.

“It’s nice to have so many South Africans. I don’t know how they afforded it or how they got in here. But it’s awesome to go all over the world and there are so many South Africans.”

Kolisi added: “It was super special. On our way to the game, the amount of green jerseys we saw, the amount of people we saw lining up at Nando’s. It was crazy.

“At the hotel too, when we went to the captain’s run and today around the bus… That’s who we do it for. Those who can afford to come here and those who are home.”

The Bok captain said during a stoppage when the referee’s microphone stopped working, they soaked up the crowd singing and cheering for them.

“We are super grateful for all the people who bought tickets and travelled. Hopefully we made it special for them.”

Springboks hope rugby takes off in US

Erasmus also said he and his coaches were impressed by the quality of the facilities.

“The professionalism of how the hotel handled us with recovery and the food. They’re apparently used to getting seven buses to a match like this. We had one bus.

“The changeroom had 63 seats. I think we can learn a hell of a lot from getting rugby more professional.”

He said sporting codes and the media should work together to educate Americans about rugby, which can be difficult to grasp with all its laws if you do not grow up with it.

“If one can get that right, we would be in a lovely place.”

Kolisi also hoped the sport would grow in the US before the 2031 World Cup. He said seeing the passion of the South African and New Zealand fans would be a motivating factor.

“Also the manner that we played, and the respect that we have for one another as a team. I think it’s a game that Americans will enjoy.

“They love physical sport. My favourite sport is ice hockey because they have moments…” Kolisi chuckled.

“I really think the more teams get to play here and the more that is invested in their rugby, hopefully the more it will grow.”