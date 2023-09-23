Opinion

Springboks vs. Ireland: Impressive Boks on the charge

Go, Bokke, go! The Springboks take on world No. 1 Ireland in a pivotal Rugby World Cup match tonight at 9pm.

Springboks at the Rugby World Cup

The Springbok rugby team are among the favourites at the Rugby World Cup in France. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

It doesn't get much bigger than this: top title contenders, the Springboks up against world No 1 Ireland in a crucial Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade de France tonight to see who probably will top pool B. Only a few decimals separate the second-ranked Springboks and the world No 1 Irish – something that is not lost on inspirational skipper Siya Kolisi as they look to continue their impressive path towards a successful World Cup Rugby title defence. Kolisi said: "I think this is as big as it gets. We are playing the No 1 team in the world in the World Cup. That is what you dream about as a child. They are an amazing side. They have won 15 in a row so it's going to take the best of us to beat them."

It doesn’t get much bigger than this: top title contenders, the Springboks up against world No 1 Ireland in a crucial Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade de France tonight to see who probably will top pool B.

Only a few decimals separate the second-ranked Springboks and the world No 1 Irish – something that is not lost on inspirational skipper Siya Kolisi as they look to continue their impressive path towards a successful World Cup Rugby title defence.

Kolisi said: “I think this is as big as it gets. We are playing the No 1 team in the world in the World Cup. That is what you dream about as a child. They are an amazing side. They have won 15 in a row so it’s going to take the best of us to beat them.”

Ireland haven’t really been tested at the World Cup yet, with easy wins over Romania and Tonga.

The Boks, however, had to start with a tricky fixture against Scotland, which they won 18-3 – two weeks after pummelling New Zealand by a record margin in a World Cup warm-up match.

They also smashed Romania. The Springboks have not beaten the Irish since 2016, although they have only played twice since then and both fixtures have been in Dublin.

Pictures: Springboks in white

History will count for very little tonight as both teams will be out to cement their credentials as World Cup contenders. What stands this Springbok class of 2023 apart from other equally impressive squads is its versatility.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a 7-1 forwards-backline split on the bench courtesy of how many players can fulfil other roles.

The All Blacks failed to counter the sheer strength of this combination.

Can the Irish?

While tonight’s match is not necessarily a win-at-allcosts fixture, whatever happens over 80-odd minutes will set in motion a chain of events that will determine who lifts the Webb Ellis Cup, come 28 October.

Go, the Bokke.

