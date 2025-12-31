Start 2026 with hope and bold new beginnings

Like Captain Kirk said, go where no one has gone before—make this year one of growth, hope, and possibility.

Even if you’re not a Trekkie, it’s worth remembering the immortal words of Captain James Tiberius Kirk, captain of the Starship Enterprise, who summed up their mission in the first episode of Star Trek: “To boldly go where no man has gone before.”

OK – we’ll amend that to human.

But, when the clock strikes midnight tonight, all of us on this massive, magical, yet fragile globe we call earth will be not only travelling yet one more circuit around the vast molten rock we call the sun, but we will be doing so for the first time in a year labelled 2026.

It could be – should be? – a time for new beginnings.

A time when we wipe the slate clean of the awful scribblings of 2025, and vow to do better.

ALSO READ: A Safe, Happy New Year’s Eve Starts at Home

No New Year’s resolution, ever, has been about wanting to become a worse human being.

If we strive to make our little slice of the world a little bit better, treat others a little bit better, then perhaps our words and actions will be the catalyst for the changes we wish for.

Albert Einstein said we should “learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.”

There is no better motto for 2026.