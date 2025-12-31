City of Cape Town to appeal High Court order days before Kaapse Klopse Karnival

The City expressed disappointment with the ruling and reiterated its commitment to supporting Minstrel culture and heritage.

The City of Cape Town says it will appeal the Western Cape High Court ruling compelling it to find a suitable alternative for the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival (Kaapse Klopse Karnival) in January 2026, just days before the competition is set to kick off.

The Western Cape High Court ruled late on Monday that the City of Cape Town acted improperly in withdrawing approval for the use of Vygieskraal Stadium without providing clear reasons for the Kaapse Klopse Karnival.

Leave to appeal

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo told The Citizen the City is disappointed by the judgment handed down in the matter involving the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA).

“While the City is in the process of applying for leave to appeal the court’s order, the City is committed to supporting the Minstrel culture and rich heritage. The City has only two medium-risk compliant venues: Athlone and DHL Stadiums.

ALSO READ: Battle simmers over rerouting of Tweede Nuwe Jaar Kaapse Klopse Karnival

“Despite the City’s intention to apply for leave to appeal, the City is in the process of identifying, with the intention to inform the CTMCA of the availability of these venues and the applicable booking process. Due to existing bookings, these two venues are not available on all the dates requested by the CTMCA and set out in the court ruling,” Tyhalibongo said.

Venue dispute

Tyhalibongo said the City, to the best of its ability, will also share available information on alternative, privately owned, medium-risk venues with the CTMCA, for consideration.

He said the City’s position has been, and continues to be, that it acted lawfully and reasonably in this matter, and remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all events hosted within Cape Town comply with applicable legislation and safety standards, in the interest of public safety and responsible event management.

“Key among these is that Vygieskraal is graded to accommodate only low-risk events, while minstrel events are classified as medium-risk by SAPS. As such, the venue does not meet the minimum requirements of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act to host medium-risk graded events of this nature.”

Start time and route

Tyhalibongo said the event’s start time is set for 11am, with the last troupe expected to hit the parade corridor from 5pm. The parade will then proceed to the DHL Stadium for day one of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) competitions until 10pm.

“It is important to note that the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade will take place on Monday, 5 January 2026, a date determined by the organising committee, the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association. The funding allocated to Minstrel events represents the City’s single largest investment in events overall.”

Revised route

The KKKA defended changes to the 2026 Kaapse Klopse Karnival, saying the revised route and format are aimed at protecting the event’s cultural integrity, addressing rising costs and providing relief.

KKKA director Muneeb Gambino told The Citizen the association’s board, largely composed of troupe owners, carefully weighed cultural, logistical and financial considerations before confirming that the street parade and the first day of competition would take place on 5 January 2026.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Kaapse Klopse street parade expression of humanity and kindness