Coalitions: Stop petty politics and put South Africa first

By Editorial staff

In the spring, they say, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.

As we near the end of our winter of discontent and the promise of spring renewal, can the thoughts of politicians not be also turning to romancing their would-be enemies?

Though the Democratic Alliance (DA) matriarch, Helen Zille, vehemently denies it, there are hints of a possible coming together of them and the ANC to form a coalition after next year’s election.

Strongest of those have come from the ANC, whose veterans, like Snuki Zikalala, believe the ruling party could do worse.

That doing worse is, some in the ANC believe, getting into bed with Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Senior politicians in both the ANC and DA have made it plain their common political enemy is the EFF… and surely your enemy’s enemy can eventually become your friend?

However, the partnership between the ANC and the EFF has already wrecked a number of municipalities as petty politics and point-scoring takes precedence over service delivery.

If a national coalition is to work next year, we need our representatives from all parties to start putting the country – and not themselves or their parties – first.