Daily news update: Zuma’s Russia trip, EFF vs Brics, ‘distressing scenes’ in gov

In today’s daily news update: Former president Jacob Zuma is not talking about his recent trip to Russia, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the instability of local government is deliberate.

Meanwhile, the EFF is calling on the presidents of Russia, India, China, and Brazil to boycott the Brics summit, the July food basket confirmed the cheapest and most expensive stores.

Weather-wise, South Africa is in for a slightly chilly but calm weekend, apart from the fire warnings. Full weather forecast here, and your weekend load shedding schedule – Eskom announced a change…

And hey, if you’re reading this, Earth survived to fight another day! A really, really large asteroid – the size of the Shanghai Tower – made a close approach last night…

Zuma mum on Russia trip

Former president Jacob Zuma has avoided answering questions about his recent trip to Russia and potential return to jail as he seeks to appeal an order granted to state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan in his private prosecution case.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday ruled in favour of Downer and Maughan in their enforcement application by declining to suspend its 7 June ruling, which set aside Zuma’s private prosecution.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney

Zuma was slapped with costs, including the cost of two counsels.

EFF’s Brics summit boycotting plans

The EFF has formally written to the presidents of Russia, India, China, and Brazil to urge them to boycott the upcoming Brics summit.

The summit, to be held from 22 to 24 August in South Africa, will see the nations meet to discuss, among other things, the possible expansion of the group and common currency.

Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

The summit has been largely overshadowed by the possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed last month Putin would not attend the summit in person.

Coalitions: ‘Distressing scenes’ in gov

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has lamented the “frequent collapse” of coalitions at a local government level, saying the instability was deliberate.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile. Picture: Michel Bega

Mashatile was speaking during the national dialogue on coalitions governments hosted at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in Cape Town on Friday.

The two-day dialogue, which seeks to create a viable framework for coalitions, was attended by various leaders from government, political parties and civil society.

Woolworths has most expensive

Woolworths came in as the most expensive store to buy basic groceries at in July, while Makro was the cheapest.

Picture: iStock

While shopping for the grocery basket at all other major retailers totaled under R500, Woolies cost R510, which was R13 more than the second most expensive store, Pick ‘n Pay (PnP).

Makro, at R426.90, left customers with more change in their pockets by retaining its spot as the least expensive food retailer.

Kelly Khumalo cancelled

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo seems unbothered after being dropped from yet another music festival.

Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram @kellykhumaloza

The star’s upcoming performance at the Maseru Jazz Festival was put “on hold” on Thursday, just days after the Tribute to Women concert announced its decision to remove her from the line-up of this year’s festival.

Kelly will be performing at the Rusty Rocks All for Women Music Concert on 12 August, and some wondered if she would be cut from that line-up too.

