William Saunderson-Meyer
17 Sep 2022
Opinion

Queen Elizabeth II’s send-off may well stitch up the frayed fabric of the British union

The elaborate send-off Queen Elizabeth received from her subjects may well stitch up the frayed fabric of the British union.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen's speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. (Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
In fairy tales, a kiss may transform a frog into a prince. In the real world, the cold kiss of fate may turn a prince into a king. Admittedly, being the new monarch is not the role Charles once confessed during an illicitly recorded telephone conversation to desire above all else – that of being his paramour Camilla’s tampon. Nevertheless, it’s a title that the petulant, stoop-shouldered septuagenarian has coveted for a lifetime. For the past week, social media has been bursting, with the wider world expressing bemusement at the apparent love that those in the United Kingdom retain for...

