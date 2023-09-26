Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

26 Sep 2023

04:35 am

Penny hasn’t dropped for ANC, while SA’s economy stutters along

It’s time for the government to start listening to its experts in National Treasury.

National Treasury government spending

President Cyril Ramaphosa chats to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after the National Budget Speech at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town 23 on February 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

In the late ’70s, when the British economy was in a pit darker than a Welsh coal mine, the comedy show Not the Nine O’Çlock News produced a deadpan “news bulletin” about the dire state of affairs in the country. “The government announced today,” it ran, “that the drain on Britain’s gold reserves has finally ended… they’ve all gone.” ALSO READ: Govt’s cost-cutting plans ‘will hit poor South Africans more’ That graveyard humour was appropriate to a country brought to its knees by years of ill-conceived socialist policies aimed at setting up a welfare state Utopia and by unions that…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

In the late ’70s, when the British economy was in a pit darker than a Welsh coal mine, the comedy show Not the Nine O’Çlock News produced a deadpan “news bulletin” about the dire state of affairs in the country.

“The government announced today,” it ran, “that the drain on Britain’s gold reserves has finally ended… they’ve all gone.”

ALSO READ: Govt’s cost-cutting plans ‘will hit poor South Africans more’

That graveyard humour was appropriate to a country brought to its knees by years of ill-conceived socialist policies aimed at setting up a welfare state Utopia and by unions that held everyone at metaphorical gunpoint.

The Labour governments had spent more than they earned in taxes.

Many say a complete collapse was only averted by the “harsh medicine” of the Margaret Thatcher era, with civil service cutbacks, the reduction of social benefits and by the wholesale privatisation of state entities.

South Africa could be sitting at just the same pre-Thatcher watershed.

The country is teetering on the edge of a bankruptcy, which could push the economy into total collapse.

That’s the warning from Business Leadership SA’s Busi Mavuso.

If government does not cut its spending, then we could be headed down the road of Argentina, Greece or Zimbabwe, where there could be massive disruption to public services, the retrenchment of much of the public sector workforce and the collapse in value of government debt.

If we don’t curtail spending, she warns, even the social safety net we do have at the moment could disintegrate.

READ MORE: Government breaks the bank: Experts warn of looming crisis in South Africa

Yet, the ANC is unlikely to see the economic writing on the wall.

Its sheltered employment for cadres and its social grants are the ways it buys votes – and a critical election looms.

Yet the taxpayer cupboard is looking bare as the economy stutters along.

It’s time for the government to start listening to its experts in National Treasury and they are saying: cut spending.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) economy National Treasury SOEs

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe